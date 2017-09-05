Sports

US women's hockey team has Canada aplenty on fall schedule

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 3:25 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

The U.S. women's national team will play Canada at least four times as part of the Time is Now Tour leading up to the 2018 Winter Olympics.

USA Hockey announced the schedule Tuesday, which also includes the 2017 Four Nations Cup.

The U.S. women, who beat Canada at the world championships last spring, will play the defending Olympic gold medalists Oct. 25 in Boston, Dec. 3 in St. Paul, Minnesota and Dec. 15 in San Jose.

A fourth game is scheduled Nov. 8 as part of the Four Nations Cup featuring Finland and Sweden in Wesley Chapel, Florida, with the championship game Nov. 12 in Tampa. The Americans have won the Four Nations Cup and its predecessor seven times, including the past two years.

