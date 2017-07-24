MLS Capsules

Sebastian Blanco scored early in the second half and the undermanned Portland Timbers beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Sunday to snap a six-game winless streak.
Jeremy Ebobisse set up the winner and also scored for Portland (8-8-6). The Timbers are short-handed because of injuries, suspensions and players away for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. They were 0-3-3 during the winless streak
Andrew Jacobson scored for Vancouver (8-8-3).
Blanco scored in the 49th minute. The Argentine midfielder sliced through the defense, took a back-heel return pass from Ebobisse and rolled the ball past a helpless goalkeeper David Ousted.
Ebobisse scored in the 14th minute in his first MLS start, and Jacobson tied it in the 45th.
SOUNDERS 3, EARTHQUAKES 0
SEATTLE (AP) — Cristian Roldan scored twice in less than two minutes in the second half and newly acquired Kelvin Leerdam got his first MLS goal, leading the Seattle Sounders past the San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 on Sunday night.
All three goals came in a span of 11 minutes for the Sounders (8-7-6), who won their second straight and are on a four-game unbeaten streak (3-0-1).
Separated by just 97 seconds, Roldan's goals were the fastest two goals in franchise history.
The Earthquakes (7-9-5) lost their third straight.
