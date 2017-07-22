Sports

July 22, 2017 10:44 PM

Dodgers trade reliever Sergio Romo to Rays

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded reliever Sergio Romo to the Tampa Bay Rays in a deal between playoff contenders.

The NL West-leading Dodgers sent Romo and cash to the Rays for a player to be named or cash. The trade was announced after Tampa Bay, which holds an AL wild-card spot, lost to Texas on Saturday night.

Romo was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Thursday. The 34-year-old righty was 1-1 with a 6.12 ERA in 30 appearances for Los Angeles.

Romo spent his first nine seasons with San Francisco before signing with the Dodgers this year. He is 3-1 with four saves and a 3.09 ERA in 27 postseason games, including six scoreless innings in helping the Giants win three World Series championships.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 3-1 win over the Reds

Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 3-1 win over the Reds 1:58

Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 3-1 win over the Reds
Promo: Olympian Michael Phelps prepares to 0:31

Promo: Olympian Michael Phelps prepares to "race" a great white shark
Lawrence Cager is back 2:09

Lawrence Cager is back

View More Video