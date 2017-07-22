Sports

July 22, 2017 10:09 PM

Bunbury scores twice, Revolution beat Galaxy 4-3

The Associated Press
FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

Teal Bunbury scored twice, Diego Fagundez had three assists and the New England Revolution beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 4-3 on Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Bunbury gave New England (6-9-5) a 3-2 lead in the 70th. His pass down the right side led Kelyn Rowe, who played a perfect cross to a charging Bunbury for a header from the top of the 6-yard box.

Lee Nguyen opened the scoring for Revolution in the 16th, but Daniel Steres tied it in the 22nd. Kei Kamara put New England back on top going into halftime, and Steres made it 2-2 in the 53rd minute.

Bunbury's second goal put New England up 4-2 in the 73rd and Ariel Lassiter added a goal for the Galaxy in the 79th.

Los Angeles (6-10-4) has lost five in a row and has just one win in its last eight games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 3-1 win over the Reds

Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 3-1 win over the Reds 1:58

Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 3-1 win over the Reds
Promo: Olympian Michael Phelps prepares to 0:31

Promo: Olympian Michael Phelps prepares to "race" a great white shark
Lawrence Cager is back 2:09

Lawrence Cager is back

View More Video