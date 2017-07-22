Montreal Impact's Ballou Tabla is chased by FC Dallas' Hernan Grana during first-half MLS soccer game action in Montreal, Saturday, July 22, 2017.
Montreal Impact's Ballou Tabla is chased by FC Dallas' Hernan Grana during first-half MLS soccer game action in Montreal, Saturday, July 22, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Peter McCabe
Montreal Impact's Ballou Tabla is chased by FC Dallas' Hernan Grana during first-half MLS soccer game action in Montreal, Saturday, July 22, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Peter McCabe

Sports

July 22, 2017 10:01 PM

Cristian Colman scores twice, FC Dallas beat Impact 2-1

The Associated Press
MONTREAL

Cristian Colman scored his first two goals of the season and FC Dallas rallied to beat the Montreal Impact 2-1 on Saturday night.

Colman pulled Dallas (9-3-7) even in the 52nd minute. The forward got on the end of a low cross in the box that eluded three Montreal defenders for an easy tap-in past goalkeeper Evan Bush.

In the 62nd, Colman had a highlight-reel goal. The 23-year-old Paraguayan, making just his seventh start of the season, beautifully chested down a long cross from Carlos Gruezo, evaded Bush's charge in the box and easily slotted home his second of the encounter.

Michael Salazar scored in the first half for Montreal (6-7-6).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 3-1 win over the Reds

Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 3-1 win over the Reds 1:58

Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 3-1 win over the Reds
Promo: Olympian Michael Phelps prepares to 0:31

Promo: Olympian Michael Phelps prepares to "race" a great white shark
Lawrence Cager is back 2:09

Lawrence Cager is back

View More Video