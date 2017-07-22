MLS Capsules

David Villa and Frederic Brillant scored minutes apart early in the second half and New York City FC beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Saturday to extend its home unbeaten streak to seven games.
Sean Johnson had a season-high seven saves for New York City (11-6-4), which has scored in a franchise-record 21 consecutive home matches.
Villa opened the scoring in the 47th minute, putting away a volley, off a feed from Jonathan Lewis, from just outside the top of the box. Moments later, Brillant headed home the rebound of his own header to make it 2-0. Maximiliano Moralez played a cross, off a set piece, into the area and Brillant's header was stopped by Matt Lampson, but Brillant's putback — a diving header — found the back of the net.
David Accam scored in the 54th minute for Chicago (11-4-5).
The Fire had an 11-game unbeaten streak dating to April 29.
RED BULLS 3, MINNESOTA UNITED 0
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Royer had a goal and an assist and New York beat Minnesota..
New York (10-8-2) has won three consecutive road matches for the first time since 2013 and three in a row overall.
Royer took a pass from Felipe Martins near midfield and, after a few dribbles, blasted a shot from well outside the box just inside the left post in the 16th minute. Bradley Wright-Phillips took a long, arcing pass from Royer, shielded a defender with his left shoulder and rolled it off the outstretched arm of Bobby Shuttleworth into the net in the 67th. lex Muyl capped the scoring in the 90th minute.
Luis Robles had four saves and his sixth shutout of the season.
Expansion Minnesota (5-12-4) is winless in its last four home games and has been shut out in four of 12 home matches this season.
Comments