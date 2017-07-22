More than 1,700 youth volleyball players from five nations were in Fort Lauderdale this week for the USA Volleyball High Performance Championships.
More than 1,700 youth volleyball players from five nations were in Fort Lauderdale this week for the USA Volleyball High Performance Championships. Courtesy USA VOLLEYBALL
More than 1,700 youth volleyball players from five nations were in Fort Lauderdale this week for the USA Volleyball High Performance Championships. Courtesy USA VOLLEYBALL

Sports

July 22, 2017 1:24 PM

Team Florida vies for USA Volleyball U13-18 medals

By Michelle Kaufman

mkaufman@miamiherald.com

Many of the top youth volleyball players in the United States, and from five countries, were at the Broward County Convention Center on Saturday, vying for gold medals in the USA Volleyball High Performance Championships.

The week-long tournament included 1,700 players on 130 teams of boys and girls from Under-13 to Under-18. Athletes were from the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Bermuda and Peru. Coaches from USA Volleyball were on hand scouting for the various age-group national teams.

Among the Florida players who competed were Mark Delbosque (libero, Boca Raton, Ocean Bay Volleyball), James Martin (middle blocker, Fort Lauderdale, Ocean Bay Volleyball), and Naomi Cabello (setter, Clermont, Top Select Volleyball Academy). Martin is a member of the USA Volleyball Youth National team.

Matches go on all day Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 3-1 win over the Reds

Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 3-1 win over the Reds 1:58

Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 3-1 win over the Reds
Promo: Olympian Michael Phelps prepares to 0:31

Promo: Olympian Michael Phelps prepares to "race" a great white shark
Lawrence Cager is back 2:09

Lawrence Cager is back

View More Video