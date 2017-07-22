Team Florida vies for USA Volleyball U13-18 medals

Many of the top youth volleyball players in the United States, and from five countries, were at the Broward County Convention Center on Saturday, vying for gold medals in the USA Volleyball High Performance Championships.
The week-long tournament included 1,700 players on 130 teams of boys and girls from Under-13 to Under-18. Athletes were from the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Bermuda and Peru. Coaches from USA Volleyball were on hand scouting for the various age-group national teams.
Among the Florida players who competed were Mark Delbosque (libero, Boca Raton, Ocean Bay Volleyball), James Martin (middle blocker, Fort Lauderdale, Ocean Bay Volleyball), and Naomi Cabello (setter, Clermont, Top Select Volleyball Academy). Martin is a member of the USA Volleyball Youth National team.
Matches go on all day Saturday.
