July 16, 2017 8:02 PM

Diggins-Smith, Davis help Wings beat Sky 112-106 in 2OT

The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas

Skylar Diggins-Smith had 26 points, Kaela Davis added a career-high 23 and the Dallas Wings overcame an 11-point deficit to beat the Chicago Sky 112-106 in double overtime Sunday.

Karima Christmas-Kelly scored 17 points, Glory Johnson had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Kayla Thornton added 11 points — all in the fourth quarter and overtime — for Dallas (10-11).

Chicago's Stephanie Dolson made a layup to tie it with 2:34 to play, but Davis and Theresa Plaisance made layups and Diggins-Smith hit two free throws as the Sky went scoreless down the stretch.

Dolson had a career-high 26 points and 10 rebounds, Jessica Breland scored a season-high 23 points and Allie Quigley added 22 for Chicago (6-13). Courtney Vandersloot had 10 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and a career-best tying five steals.

Dallas took its first lead when Glory Johnson's putback made it 81-80 with 2:34 left in regulation and Thornton's offensive rebound and layup with three seconds to go forced overtime. Diggins-Smith hit a contested 3 to tie it with 2.3 seconds left in overtime.

Chicago had its three-game win streak snapped.

