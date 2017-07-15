Sports

July 15, 2017 8:30 PM

Red Sox put game under protest after strange play vs Yanks

The Associated Press
BOSTON

The Boston Red Sox are playing their game against the New York Yankees under protest after a strange play in the 11th inning at Fenway Park.

The odd sequence Saturday started with Matt Holliday of the Yankees on first base with no outs. Jacoby Ellsbury hit a grounder to first baseman Mitch Moreland, who threw to second for a forceout.

But rather than running toward second and peeling off, Holliday retreated toward first and slid into the bag as shortstop Xander Bogaerts' throw arrived. Moreland wasn't able to reach the ball, which hit Ellsbury and bounced into foul territory.

Red Sox manager John Farrell argued in favor of an interference call. After a lengthy review, the umpires allowed Ellsbury to stay on first.

It was announced in the press box that the Red Sox were playing the game under protest. The Yankees didn't score and the score remained tied at 1.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch UM Hurricanes linebacker Shaq Quarterman, aka Cookie Monster, sack an Oreo

Watch UM Hurricanes linebacker Shaq Quarterman, aka Cookie Monster, sack an Oreo 0:25

Watch UM Hurricanes linebacker Shaq Quarterman, aka Cookie Monster, sack an Oreo
Chad Johnson's daughter might be faster then him 0:42

Chad Johnson's daughter might be faster then him
Police release video of NFL's Adolphus Washington arrest 6:38

Police release video of NFL's Adolphus Washington arrest

View More Video