Oregon receiver Darren Carrington dismissed from the team

EUGENE, Ore.

Oregon receiver Darren Carrington has been dismissed from the team, nearly two weeks after he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

"I have visited with Darren Carrington and informed him that he is no longer a member of our program," coach Willie Taggart said in a statement Friday. "We will always consider Darren a Duck and support him in any way we can. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Eugene police say Carrington was arrested after hitting a pole at a McDonald's restaurant at 3:15 a.m. on July 1. In addition to DUI, Carrington was cited for careless driving and making an improper turn.

The 22-year-old receiver, from San Diego, was then suspended from the team indefinitely.

Last season as a junior, Carrington had 43 catches for 606 yards and five touchdowns. He had 112 career receptions for 1,919 yards and 15 touchdowns.

