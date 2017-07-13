Sports

Sports court confirms Hagi's Viitorul as Romanian champion

The Associated Press
LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has confirmed Gheorghe Hagi's club Viitorul Constanta as Romanian league champion, dismissing an appeal by runner-up FCSB to be declared the winner.

The court's urgent ruling Thursday, published without detailed reasons, comes 24 hours before both teams enter the Champions League third qualifying round draw.

Viitorul had a better head-to-head record than FCSB, the club formerly known as Steaua Bucharest, after both were tied on points in a six-team championship playoff.

FCSB argued that it should be top based on head-to-head record over the whole season.

Viitorul is in the Champions League draw section reserved for champions just eight years after Romania midfield great Hagi formed the club.

FCSB is in the non-champions section where possible opponents include Ajax and Dynamo Kiev.

