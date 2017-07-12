Sports

July 12, 2017 10:30 PM

X Games gear up for indoor competition at Vikings stadium

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

The X Games have arrived in Minneapolis.

The extreme-sport event takes place Thursday through Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, the first time it's being held at an NFL stadium. The 1-year-old home of the Minnesota Vikings has been transformed into an indoor course for the skateboarding, BMX and motocross competition that began 22 years ago.

There's a local standout in the mix, with skateboarder Alec Majerus. The native of Rochester, Minnesota, has three top-four X Games finishes in the men's street event over the last three years.

Majerus took part in a news conference Wednesday at the stadium with several other standouts. Majerus said he's "super stoked" that family and friends in his home state can easily attend, but he said he's also feeling some extra pressure with the proximity.

