Expansion Atlanta United lead MLS in attendance

This Sunday, March 5, 2017, photo, shows a general view of Bobby Dodd Stadium in the second half of an MLS soccer game between the New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United FC, in Atlanta. Atlanta leads the MLS in attendance, averaging 46,482 fans per game through eight home matches. The Seattle Sounders, the longtime MLS league-leaders in attendance, are second with 42,628 per game. Todd Kirkland AP Photo