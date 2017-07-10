Ill man stunned to see himself on a baseball card – is reduced to tears by reason why

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:57 Super Fan has attended 54 consecutive All-Star Games Pause 1:41 Former UM and American Heritage star Zack Collins 1:52 What to eat at Marlins Park during the MLB All-Star Game 0:40 Where to park at the MLB All-Star Game 1:10 Tropical gear at the MLB All-Star Game 3:01 Waiters talks about re-signing with the Heat 2:22 Hassan Whiteside talks about Heat signing Olynyk, Johnson, Waiters 2:08 Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 1:31 MLB All-Star FanFest opens its doors 2:40 FanFest Hard Hat Tour Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Heather Winfree used baseball cards to tell her husband with kidney disease, Steve Winfree, that she is a kidney donor match. She hopes their story will bring more awareness to living kidney donations. Courtesy of Heather Winfree Alexa Ard/McClatchy

Heather Winfree used baseball cards to tell her husband with kidney disease, Steve Winfree, that she is a kidney donor match. She hopes their story will bring more awareness to living kidney donations. Courtesy of Heather Winfree Alexa Ard/McClatchy