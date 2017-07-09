Lukaku confirms he's joining Man United

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 file photo, Everton's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Romelu Lukaku has confirmed on Sunday, July 9, 2017 he will be joining Manchester United from Everton. Pre-empting an official announcement by the club, the Belgium striker said in an interview with ESPN that he chose United despite a late offer from Premier League champion and former team Chelsea. Rui Vieira, File AP Photo