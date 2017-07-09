Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Seattle Mariners' Andrew Moore during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Seattle.
Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Seattle Mariners' Andrew Moore during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Seattle. John Froschauer AP Photo
July 09, 2017 1:14 AM

Healy's double in 9th lifts Athletics past Mariners 4-3

By JIM HOEHN Associated Press
SEATTLE

Ryon Healy bounced a ground-rule RBI double to right-center with two outs in the ninth inning Saturday night to give the Oakland Athletics a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Rajai Davis opened the ninth with a slow-rolling infield single to third off Edwin Diaz (2-4), who relieved to open the inning. Davis stole second as Matt Joyce struck out. Yonder Alonso was walked intentionally with two outs and Healy then ripped an 0-2 pitch into the gap.

Sean Doolittle (1-0) pitched the eighth for the victory. Santiago Casilla finished for his 15th save, despite allowing a two-out double.

Alonso and Marcus Sieman had solo homers for the Athletics off rookie Andrew Moore, who allowed three runs in six innings in his third start.

