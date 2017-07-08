Sports

July 08, 2017 9:23 AM

Cerezo Osaka beats Kashiwa 2-1 for top spot in J-League

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Kenyu Sugimoto and Souza scored second-half goals on Saturday as Cerezo Osaka beat Kashiwa Reysol 2-1 to move top of the J-League.

Kosuke Taketomi gave Kashiwa the lead in the 41st minute but Sugimoto equalized midway through the second half and Souza sealed the win with the Brazilian's third goal of the season in the 70th minute.

Cerezo won its third straight and improved to 38 points, one ahead of Kashima Antlers which was held to a 2-2 draw by FC Tokyo.

Yu Kobayashi scored the winner in the 62nd as Kawasaki Frontale moved into third place on 35 points after a 3-2 win over Sagan Tosu.

In other matches, Shimizu S-Pulse beat Gamba Osaka 2-0 and Vissel Kobe beat Vegalta Sendai 3-0.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

MLB All-Star FanFest opens its doors

MLB All-Star FanFest opens its doors 1:31

MLB All-Star FanFest opens its doors
FanFest Hard Hat Tour 2:40

FanFest Hard Hat Tour
Collection of Clemente memorabilia being auctioned off at FanFest 0:53

Collection of Clemente memorabilia being auctioned off at FanFest

View More Video