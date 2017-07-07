Sports

July 07, 2017 9:58 PM

Hawks waive Jamal Crawford after acquiring him in trade

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The Atlanta Hawks have waived Jamal Crawford after agreeing to a buyout of his contract.

The Hawks acquired the three-time Sixth Man of the Year from the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday in a three-team trade that included Denver. With the Hawks apparently entering a rebuilding era, Crawford will be able to sign with a contending team if he's not claimed.

Crawford thanked the Hawks in a tweet on Friday for allowing him to become a free agent.

The veteran guard had played in Atlanta from 2009-11 and was the league's top sixth man in 2010.

