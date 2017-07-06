Minnesota Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen celebrates a basket during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks in a WNBA basketball game Thursday, July 6, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn.
Minnesota Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen celebrates a basket during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks in a WNBA basketball game Thursday, July 6, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. Star Tribune via AP Elizabeth Flores
Minnesota Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen celebrates a basket during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks in a WNBA basketball game Thursday, July 6, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. Star Tribune via AP Elizabeth Flores

Sports

July 06, 2017 10:36 PM

Lynx beat Sparks 88-77 in rematch of WNBA Finals

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

Sylvia Fowles had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Renee Montgomery scored a season-high 20 points, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 88-77 on Thursday night in a rematch of the WNBA Finals.

Los Angeles won the title last year, taking the deciding fifth game in Minnesota on Nneka Ogwumike's short jumper with 3.1 seconds left.

On Thursday, Minnesota (13-1) was ahead by 19 points in the first half, but Los Angeles (12-4) cut it to 53-49 midway through the third quarter. The Sparks had won eight straight.

Plenette Pierson's open 3-pointer from the wing with 7:31 left gave Minnesota the first double-digit lead of the fourth quarter. Fowles made a layup for an 84-77 lead with 1:23 to go and after a Los Angeles turnover, Rebekkah Brunson followed her own miss for a nine-point lead.

Seimone Augustus added 16 points for Minnesota (13-1), and Maya Moore had 10 to move past Asjha Jones for 30th in WNBA history with 4,007.

Ogwumike had 27 points and 14 rebounds for Los Angeles. Candace Parker was scoreless in the first half and her only points came on a fast-break layup with 6:26 left in the third quarter. It was only her second game this season scoring under 10 points.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

FanFest Hard Hat Tour

FanFest Hard Hat Tour 2:40

FanFest Hard Hat Tour
Collection of Clemente memorabilia being auctioned off at FanFest 0:53

Collection of Clemente memorabilia being auctioned off at FanFest
FanFest set to kick off at Miami Beach Convention center 1:14

FanFest set to kick off at Miami Beach Convention center

View More Video