July 06, 2017 7:38 AM

University of Cincinnati football player charged in robbery

CINCINNATI

Police say a University of Cincinnati football player has been charged for his involvement in an attempted armed robbery of a man's marijuana.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2sJgSSJ ) 20-year-old Alex Thomas, a junior cornerback, and 23-year-old Julien Holton were arrested Wednesday in Cincinnati. Both have been charged with aggravated robbery and are expected to appear in court Thursday morning.

Police say the robbery occurred Wednesday afternoon at an apartment building listed as Thomas' residence.

A court affidavit says a security video shows Holton holding a firearm as he and Thomas approached the victim, who fled and called police.

The university athletic department says Thomas has been suspended indefinitely. Thomas started 10 games last season with four interceptions.

Online court records don't indicate whether the men have attorneys.

