Tuesday's Sports in Brief

BASKETBALL
Gordon Hayward has chosen to sign with the Boston Celtics and reunite with coach Brad Stevens.
Hayward told Utah officials that he is moving on after seven seasons with the Jazz and that he picked Boston, making the announcement on The Players' Tribune site.
Hayward played college ball under Stevens at Butler. He leaves a loaded Western Conference to join a Boston team that was the No. 1 seed in last season's Eastern Conference playoffs. The Miami Heat also were in the chase to land Hayward.
He was finally an All-Star for the first time last season, averaging career bests of 21.9 points and 5.4 rebounds.
The Sacramento Kings added veteran help to their young roster by agreeing to free-agent contracts with forward Zach Randolph and point guard George Hill.
Randolph left Memphis for a $24 million, two-year deal to reunite with former Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger in Sacramento, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be signed until Thursday.
ESPN first reported the agreement.
Hill announced on Twitter that he was coming to Sacramento. Yahoo Sports first reported the deal, saying Hill would get $57 million over three years.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge dented a metal casement above a door behind the left-center field wall at Yankee Stadium with his major league-leading 28th home run of the season.
The New York rookie drove a pitch from Toronto's J.A. Happ in the fourth inning for a solo homer. The ball would have traveled 456 feet had it landed unimpeded, according to MLB's Statcast. It was the fourth-hardest-hit homer of the season, at 118.4 mph, according to MLB. Judge has the hardest at 121.1 mph and all of the top four.
Elected to the AL's starting lineup for the All-Star Game next week, Judge is one shy of the Yankees' rookie record for home runs in an entire season, set by Joe DiMaggio in 1939.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A reliever with minor league baseball team the Las Vegas 51s was attacked by a homeless man in an attempted robbery in Utah, authorities said, forcing the team to place him on the disabled list.
Logan Taylor was hit in the head with a tire iron after the man approached him and demanded his wallet while he was walking down a street in Salt Lake City on Saturday, police Detective Greg Wilking told the Las Vegas Review-Journal (http://bit.ly/2uGZHxM ). The man had also been carrying a sock full of rocks.
Manager Pedro Lopez said Taylor suffered a concussion and had to have staples put in the back of his head.
The 51s played against the Salt Lake Bees Friday through Monday in Salt Lake City. Lopez said Taylor felt well enough that he was able to join the team at the ballpark.
TENNIS
LONDON (AP) — After all the hard work and dedication it takes to get to Wimbledon, at least one player couldn't be bothered with actually trying to win.
Bernard Tomic, a 24-year-old Australian who reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club in 2011, said he "just couldn't find any motivation" to compete this year.
"I felt a little bit bored out there," Tomic said, "to be completely honest with you."
Tomic was playing at Wimbledon for the eighth time. He lost to Mischa Zverev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 on Court 14.
COMPETITIVE EATING
NEW YORK (AP) — Joey "Jaws" Chestnut gulped, chomped and powered his way to a 10th title, continuing his record-setting reign as the chowing champion at the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.
Shoving water-soaked buns and wriggling franks into his mouth on a hot, sunny day on the Coney Island boardwalk, he downed 72 dogs and buns in 10 minutes to beat his own record and hoist the Mustard Belt for a 10th time. The San Jose, California, man bested up-and-comer Carmen Cincotti, of Mays Landing, New Jersey, who ate 60 franks and buns on his 24th birthday.
Miki Sudo notched a fourth straight win in the women's competition. The Las Vegas woman ate 41 hot dogs and buns to beat Michelle Lesco of Tucson, Arizona, who downed 32 franks and buns.
