FC Dallas' Roland Lamah gestures after scoring his second goal of the day against Toronto FC, in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Frisco, Texas. Tony Gutierrez AP Photo

Sports

July 01, 2017 9:13 PM

Lamah scores twice, FC Dallas beat Toronto 3-1

The Associated Press
FRISCO, Texas

Roland Lamah scored two goals to lead FC Dallas to a 3-1 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday, knocking the Canadian club out of first place in the Eastern Conference.

Maximiliano Urruti added a goal and an assist for Dallas (7-3-7). Dallas continued its home dominance of Toronto, having never lost in nine meetings.

Toronto (10-3-5) dropped into second place behind Chicago, a 4-0 winner over Vancouver on Saturday.

Lamah, who has six goals in the first MLS season, took a short pass from the left side by Urruti for a close-in goal in the fifth minute. Lamah made it 2-0 in the 21st off a through ball from Mauro Diaz.

After Toronto cut the deficit in the 56th on Marco Delgado's tap-in off a deflection, Urruti took a through ball and easily beating goalkeeper Alexander Bono in the 78th for his 10th goal of the season.

