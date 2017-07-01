Sports

July 01, 2017 12:47 AM

Guard Ron Baker says he is returning to the New York Knicks

By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer

Shooting guard Ron Baker says he is returning to the New York Knicks.

Baker wrote on Twitter early Saturday that he is "excited to be returning to the Knicks next season." Baker was an undrafted free agent out of Wichita State who appeared in 52 games for the Knicks as a rookie last season.

Baker averaged 4.1 points and 2.1 assists in about 17 minutes per game. He made 13 starts for the Knicks, reaching double figures in scoring five times.

The Knicks have not announced the deal. No new contracts can be executed before July 6, the end of the league's moratorium that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

