June 30, 2017 10:18 PM

Stars snap 14-game losing streak, beat Sky 89-82

The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO

Isabelle Harrison had 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to help the San Antonio Stars snap a 14-game losing streak to open the season with an 89-82 victory over the Chicago Sky on Friday night.

Vickie Johnson won her first WNBA game as a head coach to end the worst start in franchise history. The Stars were six losses short of the league record set by Tulsa in 2011.

Alex Montgomery also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio (1-14). Moriah Jefferson added 13 points and eight assists.

Allie Quigley scored six points on back-to-back Chicago possessions to pull to 84-82 with 1:09 left. But Jefferson made her first 3-pointer of the game with 47 seconds left and Quigley's 3-pointer rolled out on the other end.

Quigley scored 20 of her season-high 27 points in the second half for Chicago (3-12). Courtney Vandersloot had nine assists and moved into 24th in WNBA history.

