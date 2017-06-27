Sports

June 27, 2017 8:23 PM

Olympic champ Camplin takes senior role in Australian sports

The Associated Press
SYDNEY

Olympic aerial skiing gold medalist Alisa Camplin-Warner has replaced former champion swimmer Mark Stockwell as deputy chair of the Australian Sports Commission.

The 42-year-old skier, who was competing as Alisa Camplin at the Salt Lake City Games in 2002 when she became Australia's first female Winter Olympics gold medalist, has been on the ASC board since 2007. She retired from competition following her bronze-medal performance at the 2006 Turin Olympics.

Camplin-Warner will work as the Australian team's deputy chef de mission at the Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea next February.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Christian Yelich talks about the Marlins' 6-3 win over the Mets

Christian Yelich talks about the Marlins' 6-3 win over the Mets 2:37

Christian Yelich talks about the Marlins' 6-3 win over the Mets
Cleveland boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game 0:51

Cleveland boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game
Giancarlo Stanton talks about the Marlins' 2-0 win over the Cubs 2:44

Giancarlo Stanton talks about the Marlins' 2-0 win over the Cubs

View More Video

Sports Videos