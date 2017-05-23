Putin says whistleblowing on doping echoes Stalin's purges

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016 file photo Vitaly Smirnov, a former IOC member from Russia who runs a government-backed doping commission, speaks to the media in Moscow, Russia. A Russian anti-doping commission set up by President Vladimir Putin has called for new measures to claw back prize money from drug cheats and to restore trust in Russian athletes. The commission, headed by 82-year-old former International Olympic Committee member Vitaly Smirnov, denies the Russian government played any role in covering up drug use, as alleged by a World Anti-Doping Agency investigator's report last year. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo