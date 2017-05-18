FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016, file photo, former Russian pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva speaks to the media in Moscow, Russia. On Thursday, May 18, 2017, a bit over a year after The New York Times revealed the sordid specifics of a doping scandal that pervaded Russia’s Olympic team, the World Anti-Doping Agency’s governing board meets.
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016, file photo, former Russian pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva speaks to the media in Moscow, Russia. On Thursday, May 18, 2017, a bit over a year after The New York Times revealed the sordid specifics of a doping scandal that pervaded Russia’s Olympic team, the World Anti-Doping Agency’s governing board meets. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016, file photo, former Russian pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva speaks to the media in Moscow, Russia. On Thursday, May 18, 2017, a bit over a year after The New York Times revealed the sordid specifics of a doping scandal that pervaded Russia’s Olympic team, the World Anti-Doping Agency’s governing board meets. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo

Sports

May 18, 2017 3:08 PM

WADA: Isinbayeva 'will be gone' as Russian anti-doping chair

By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer
MONTREAL

A World Anti-Doping official says Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva will be out as chairwoman of the Russian anti-doping agency at the end of the month.

Deputy director general Rob Koehler delivered a report about the Russian doping scandal to the WADA foundation board Thursday. He said the Russian agency must find an independent chair as part of a long list of reforms that will bring it back in compliance.

Isinbayeva has called investigations into Russian doping an anti-Russian plot. Her appointment as chairwoman has been roundly criticized by WADA.

Koehler didn't specifically mention Isinbayeva in his report, but when pressed by WADA member Dick Pound of the status of "the person about whom everyone has complained," Koehler responded: "To be very clear, as of the 31st of May, the person will be gone."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Olympic gold medalist Brianna Rollins

Olympic gold medalist Brianna Rollins 1:54

Olympic gold medalist Brianna Rollins
Paralympic rowers Helman Roman and Laura Goodkind 0:16

Paralympic rowers Helman Roman and Laura Goodkind
Paralympic rower Helman Roman 0:09

Paralympic rower Helman Roman

View More Video

Sports Videos