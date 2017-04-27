Lawmaker in Russia fights Olympic doping case at CAS

A lawmaker representing Vladimir Putin's United Russia party in parliament has appealed to sport's highest court against losing his 2008 Olympic title for doping with steroids.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Artur Taymazov filed an appeal that "seeks the annulment of the IOC decision" disqualifying him from the freestyle wrestling 120-kilogram event.
Taymazov's victory in Beijing, representing Uzbekistan, was his second gold medal in a run of three straight Olympic titles in the highest freestyle weight class. He took silver at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
Taymazov tested positive for turinabol and stanozolol in a reanalysis last year using a new test for anabolic steroids that extended the detection period from days to weeks.
Since the IOC analysis last year, Taymazov was elected to represent North Ossetia in Russia's Duma.
Comments