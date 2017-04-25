Sports

April 25, 2017 12:24 PM

A boy’s mom hands a NFL player a note after their flight. ‘Read it later,’ she says.

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

Mohamed Sanu, a wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, had an uneventful flight recently. Or so he thought.

He studied his playbook. He snacked on a banana and some cran-apple juice. And then, when he disembarked, a woman who had been sitting behind him handed him a note. She said “read it later, and walks away,” Sanu later tweeted.

The note, which Sanu posted to Twitter, began, “You don’t know us. But we wanted to thank you.”

The mother said her 10-year-old son, who was on his way to elite hockey training, had been impressed by Sanu’s polite behavior, healthy snack choices and studiousness during the flight. “You are an inspiration to children and for that you should be proud,” she concluded.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Don Mattingly talks about 7-3 win over the Padres on Sunday

Don Mattingly talks about 7-3 win over the Padres on Sunday 2:31

Don Mattingly talks about 7-3 win over the Padres on Sunday
UM baseball coach Jim Morris 2:55

UM baseball coach Jim Morris
Don Mattingly talks about Marlins' 6-3 win over Padres in 11 innings 1:58

Don Mattingly talks about Marlins' 6-3 win over Padres in 11 innings

View More Video

Sports Videos