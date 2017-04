More Videos

0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison

1:20 Nine Hurricanes inducted into UM Sports Hall of Fame

2:30 Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Walton

3:22 Don Mattingly talks about 6-1 loss to Mariners on Monday

2:18 Heat's Erik Spolestra talks about the 'special season'

1:07 James Johnson talks about his time with the Heat and his future plans

0:26 Heat's Dion Waiters talks about preparing for next season

5:24 Don Mattingly talks about Sunday's win over the Mets.

2:16 Marlins pitcher Dan Straily talks about Sunday's near no-hitter

3:09 Rookie J.T Riddle talks about his dramatic walk-off homer

1:13 The Longines Global Champions Tour arrives in Miami Beach