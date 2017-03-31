Sports

March 31, 2017 6:58 AM

Russian skater Plushenko rules out Olympic comeback

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Two-time Olympic figure skating champion Evgeni Plushenko has ruled out a comeback for next year's Pyeongchang Games.

Plushenko, who won individual gold in 2006 and team gold with Russia in 2014, hasn't competed in three years but repeatedly flirted with a comeback.

For much of that time, he was considered an official member of the Russian national skating team despite not competing.

He tells Russian state sports channel Match TV that "I have finished my career in sport," adding that he may travel to next year's Olympics as a coach.

Plushenko has undergone repeated operations for various injuries. At the 2014 Olympics, he also entered the men's competition but withdrew with a back injury.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Venezuelan trainer Sano goes from gory kidnapping to training top contender for Kentucky Derby

View more video

Sports Videos