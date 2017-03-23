US Speedskating to hold long track trials in Milwaukee

The United States will hold its Olympic long track speedskating trials at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee.
US Speedskating announced Thursday the trials are set for Jan. 2-7 in 2018 to determine the American team for the Winter Olympics in South Korea. Up to 20 athletes — 10 men and 10 women — could earn spots over 12 individual events and two team races.
US Speedskating notes that 34 Olympic medals have been won by skaters born and raised in Wisconsin. The trials will be held in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the Pettit Center's opening.
The U.S. short track trials are Dec. 15-17 at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns, a suburb of Salt Lake City.
