IOC's Bach welcomes talk on 2024 and 2028 Olympic hosts pick

1:33 Artie Burns at UM baseball opener Pause

5:47 Leonard Pitts comments on his column, "Mr. President: ‘Just who the hell do you think you are?'"

1:19 Trump says he gets along well with Japanese prime minister

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

2:28 A father still grieves, one year after losing his son to gun violence

1:37 Trump supporter argues against 'sanctuary' protections at Miami-Dade meeting

1:06 Immigration activist pleads for a stop to mass deportations

0:49 Part of Doral overtaken by odors of garbage

1:50 Armed robbers pistol-whip, rob man in Wilton Manors