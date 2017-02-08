Sports

February 8, 2017 10:19 PM

Long Island college basketball player accused of rape

STONY BROOK, N.Y.

A Long Island college basketball player from California is being accused of raping a minor.

Stony Brook University police Chief Robert J. Lenahan told Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2kUVvJ2 ) that Blair Mendy faces rape, sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

The 22-year-old Stony Brook sophomore from San Jose is expected to be arraigned Thursday. It wasn't clear if he had a lawyer who could comment.

Lenahan on Wednesday provided no other details on the case.

Mendy's father told Newsday he couldn't believe the charges. He said he taught his son to be a gentleman, treat ladies well and to always make the right choice.

Newsday said Mendy has played two games with the Stony Brook Seavolves this year.

