49ers planning 2nd interviews with Shanahan, Paton

1:45 Vincent Trocheck off to LA for NHL All-Star experience Pause

2:43 Florida Panthers say no change to organization once Viola heads up Army

2:08 California Chrome's team tries to cement racehorse's legacy

2:30 Jaromir Jagr part of NHL's top 100 players in celebration of 100 years

0:55 Miami Hurricanes warm up prior to Wednesday's game with Boston College

2:02 Florida Panthers really, really, really happy to have Alex Petrovic back

13:52 Sit down interview with legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger

0:47 Flying dogs? The newest way to combine frisbees and man's best friend

0:48 With Royals teammates looking on, Yordano Ventura is laid to rest