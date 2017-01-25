Sports

January 25, 2017 9:31 PM

Binghamton outscores Hartford by 24 in 2nd half, wins 76-55

The Associated Press
BINGHAMTON, N.Y.

Marlon Beck II scored 15 points, Thomas Bruce grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds and Binghamton used a big second half to beat Hartford 76-55 on Wednesday night.

Binghamton trailed 34-31 at halftime but outscored Hartford 45-21 in the second half.

Beck hit back-to-back 3-pointers after halftime to give the Bearcats a 37-36 lead and Binghamton went 7 for 8 from 3-point range to start the second half, the last make by Yosef Yacob with 10:20 left for a 58-42 advantage.

Yacob added 13 points and Bobby Ahearn scored 12 for Binghamton (11-11, 2-5 America East). Timmy Rose had eight points and nine assists.

Binghamton was just 2 of 10 from distance in the first half but was 8 of 10 in the second.

Jalen Ross scored 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting for Hartford (6-16, 1-6), which was held to 36.2 percent shooting. It was Ross' first 20-point game in league play this season.

