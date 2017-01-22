Giroux scores 3:20 into OT to lift Flyers past Islanders

Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal in the overtime period of the NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York. The Flyers defeated the Islanders in overtime 3-2.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux, top, reacts after scoring the winning goal past New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss during overtime of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York. The Flyers defeated the Islanders in overtime 3-2.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux, left, scores the winning goal past New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss during overtime of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York. The Flyers defeated the Islanders in overtime 3-2.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss makes a save during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
New York Islanders' Alan Quine, center, and Shane Prince celebrate Quine's goal during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
New York Islanders' Alan Quine (10), right, scores a goal past Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason (35) during the second period of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
New York Islanders' Nick Leddy (2) reacts after scoring during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds, left, and New York Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg chase the puck during the first period of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Philadelphia Flyers' Matt Read, second from left, tries to get at the puck past New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss, left, during the first period of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Philadelphia Flyers' Chris VandeVelde, center, gets tripped up by New York Islanders' Alan Quine, right, while Shane Prince looks on during the first period of the NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in New York.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
