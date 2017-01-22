Rahon's 22 paces No. 23 Saint Mary's past Pepperdine

Joe Rahon scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half and No. 23 Saint Mary's beat Pepperdine 85-65 on Saturday night.
Calvin Hermanson added 19 points and Jock Landale had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Gaels (17-2, 7-1 West Coast Conference) led by double figures nearly the entire second half to give coach Randy Bennett his 350th career win.
Saint Mary's lost to Pepperdine twice during the regular season in 2016 before knocking the waves out of the postseason conference tournament.
It wasn't as close this time around despite another big night from Pepperdine's Lamond Murray Jr., who scored 29 points on 12 of 20 shooting. It's the fifth consecutive game in which Murray has had at least 23.
The Waves (5-15, 1-7) couldn't keep pace with the Gaels' big three of Rahon, Hermanson and Landale. The trio accounted for 66 percent of Saint Mary's points and teamed for 18 rebounds and 11 assists.
After Pepperdine pulled within 72-63 on a Murray's basket with 4:48 remaining, Rahon made one of two free throws, Emmet Naar had a 3-pointer and Rahon scored on a driving layup to help the Gaels to the win before a packed house at McKeon Pavilion.
Rahon, whose previous season high was 14, made seven of his first nine shots to eclipse that mark before halftime. Hermanson added 15 including an emphatic dunk on a baseline drive while Landale scored 11 to give Saint Mary's a 47-33 lead.
BIG PICTURE
Pepperdine: The Waves have lost five straight and 14 of 15. . Nolan Taylor's 3-pointer in the first half was the first of the season for the 6-foot-7-inch, 250-pound freshman forward. . Two days after becoming the school's career assists leader, Major was held without one for the first 14 ½ minutes against Saint Mary's.
Saint Mary's: The Gaels responded to last week's loss to No. 4 Gonzaga with a pair of blowout wins at home, exactly the way Bennett expected. They have one more home before playing four straight on the road. . The 85 points are the Gaels' second-most this season.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Saint Mary's is likely to move up a few spots after three of the eight teams in front of the Gaels lost at least once this week.
UP NEXT
Pepperdine: Returns home to host Portland on Thursday night.
Saint Mary's: Closes out its three-game homestand against San Francisco on Jan. 26. The Gaels won the first matchup between the two teams earlier this season 63-52 at Memorial Gym.
