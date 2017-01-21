Sports

January 21, 2017 10:31 PM

Simms' layup gives Arkansas State late lead to beat Troy

The Associated Press
JONESBORO, Ark.

Deven Simms drove for a layup to give Arkansas State the lead with just over a minute left and the Red Wolves held on to beat Troy 82-80 on Saturday night.

After his layup Simms quickly stole the ball from Daniel Peace, drawing the foul. Simms made both free throws for an 81-78 lead with 51 seconds left.

Troy's Jeremy Hollimon made two free throws to close to 81-80.

Troy had two chances to retake the lead but Peace missed a layup and Wesley Person's heave from three-quarter court as time expired was a little too high. The ball was on line but bounced off the backboard to the floor.

Devin Carter led Arkansas State (13-6, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference) with 23 points, nailing 6 of 9 from distance. Tamas Bruce had 19 points and Simms added 17 with two steals.

Jordon Varnado led Troy (10-10, 2-4) with 18 points.

