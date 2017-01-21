Sports

January 21, 2017 9:11 PM

Mooring's 30 points lift UNLV past Air Force in 2OT, 87-85

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

Jovan Mooring nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime, then converted five free throw attempts in the final minute of the second extra period to lift UNLV to an 87-85 victory over Air Force in a Mountain West Conference thriller Saturday.

Mooring hit a 3-pointer with 3-seconds left in the first overtime to give UNLV a 70-67 lead, but Jacob Van answered with a trey as time expired to force a second extra period. Mooring opened the second overtime with a 3-pointer. His two free throws with :03 left proved to be the game winners.

Mooring finished with a career-high 30 points, hitting 7 of 14 from beyond the arc and converting 7 of 8 from the line for UNLV (10-10, 3-5).

Hayden Graham scored 22 points to lead Air Force (9-11, 2-5), with Van hitting 2 of 5 from deep to add 17 points.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wide array of race car drivers to take on Marlins Park this weekend

View more video

Sports Videos

Sports Videos