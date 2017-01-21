Sports

January 21, 2017 7:31 PM

McLean scores 23 points; Chattanooga holds off Samford 82-78

The Associated Press
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.

Tre' McLean scored 23 points and Chattanooga held off Samford's late rally for an 82-78 victory on Saturday.

Chattanooga led by as many as 13 points in the second half, and had a 10-point lead with four minutes left. The Bulldogs used a 16-8 spurt, capped by Demetrius Denzel-Dyson's 3-pointer, to pull to 80-78 with 10 seconds left. McLean split a pair of free throws and the Mocs forced a turnover on the next possession to seal it.

McLean was 6 of 13 from the floor, made 8 of 11 free throws, and grabbed nine rebounds. Justin Tuoyo scored 13 points and Casey Jones added 12 for Chattanooga (15-4, 6-1 Southern Conference), which has won five straight.

Denzel-Dyson had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Samford (13-7, 4-3). Christen Cunningham and Josh Sharkey added 12 apiece.

