January 20, 2017 11:28 AM

Tributes pour in for Miami Herald sports columnist Edwin Pope

By Clark Spencer

The death of long-time Miami Herald sports columnist Edwin Pope was mourned by many in the South Florida sports community on Friday, with tributes pouring in from Miami’s teams, athletes, and his fellow media colleagues, both locally and nationally.

In a statement, the Miami Dolphins wrote that “the South Florida community lost one of its greatet citizens. Whether he doled out criticism or praise, he did so fairly while offering his thoughts to the legions of his readers.”

Pope’s current and former colleagues at the Herald also noted his passing:

Nationally recognized writers also chimed in:

