January 14, 2017 11:13 PM

Portland State cruises in second half, beats Southern Utah

The Associated Press
CEDAR CITY, Utah

De'Sean Parsons scored 13 points and matched a career-best with 13 rebounds, and Portland State cruised in the second half for an 88-77 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday night.

Bryce Canda and Zach Gengler had 16 points apiece to lead Portland State (10-5, 3-1 Big Sky). Deontae North added 15 points.

Matthew Johnson had 18 points and made four 3-pointers for Southern Utah (4-14, 2-3). Randy Onwuasor and John Marshall each scored 15 points.

The game was tied 41-41 at halftime. The Pilots opened the second half on a 20-10 run for a 61-51 lead with 13 minutes left. Southern Utah cut the deficit to nine, but didn't get closer the rest of the way.

Portland State outrebounded the Thunderbirds 46-35, forced 19 turnovers and 23 fouls, but shot just 23 of 38 (61 percent) from the line.

