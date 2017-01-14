Sports

January 14, 2017 9:53 PM

Thomas scores late, sparks Arkansas State past UALR, 77-72

The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Donte Thomas gave Arkansas State the lead with a 3-point play and helped ice a 77-72 win over Arkansas-Little Rock with a pair of late free throws in a Sun Belt battle Saturday night.

Thomas gave the Red Wolves the lead with 3:22 left when he got to the basket for a layup and tacked on a free throw to make it 72-70. He added on two more free throws with :16 left and Jahmiah Simmons added another from the line to set the final score.

Devin Carter scored 28 points on 9 of 16 shooting from the field, including 3 of 8 from distance, and Devin Simms added 22 points, converting 9 of 10 from the line to lead Arkansas State (12-6, 3-2).

Marcus Johnson Jr. scored 15 points off the bench to lead Arkansas-Little Rock (11-7, 2-3). Deondre Burns added 14 points.

