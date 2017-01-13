Sports

January 13, 2017 7:38 PM

Rangers avoid arbitration with 6, topped by closer Sam Dyson

The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas

The Texas Rangers have avoided salary arbitration with six of their seven eligible players, topped by closer Sam Dyson getting a $3 million raise after making just over the major league minimum last season.

Dyson agreed to a $3.52 million contract Friday after taking over as closer for the AL West champions about a month into the season and finishing third in the AL with 38 saves. The right-hander made $525,270 last season.

Texas also reached deals with two other relievers, Jeremy Jeffress at $2.1 million and Tanner Scheppers at $975,000. Right-handed starter A.J. Griffin accepted a $2 million offer.

Also agreeing to contracts were catcher Robinson Chirinos ($1.95 million) and infielder Jurickson Profar ($1,005,000).

Jake Diekman is the remaining player eligible for arbitration. The lefty reliever is asking for $3.1 million, and the Rangers are offering $1.9 million.

