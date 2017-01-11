Thornwell helps South Carolina beat Tennessee 70-60

2:00 Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Vance Joseph leaving Fins Pause

1:09 Adam Gase reflects on Dolphins' loss to Steelers

1:57 Did Florida overpay for private prison contract?

0:41 Matt Moore takes lessons from Dolphins loss against the Steelers

1:07 Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill talks to reporters for the first time since being injured

2:39 A look back at Adam Gase's first season as Dolphins head coach

0:59 Ajayi's thoughts on Dolphins season after loss against Steelers in Wild Card game

0:55 Stephen Ross talks about loss against Steelers in Wild Card game

1:35 Moore discusses huge hit by Steelers' DuPree in loss against Pittsburgh