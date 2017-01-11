Steph Curry learns a new trick from the Globetrotters

Steph Curry may be a magician with the basketball but he never learned to spin one on his index finger.
He got a lesson on Tuesday night.
Prior to the Golden State Warriors’ 107-95 victory over the Miami Heat at Oakland’s Oracle Arena on Tuesday night, Curry played around with the Harlem Globetrotters, who are in the Bay Area for seven games.
While taking a photo with Globetrotters Scooter Christensen and Handles Franklin, Curry admitted he didn’t know how to do the spin trick. He knows how to make circus three-pointers from half court, full court, the Bay Bridge. He owns the NBA record for threes in a season (402) and threes in a game (13). But he told the Globetrotters that to his regret he never mastered the spin. So Christensen got the ball going on his finger, showed Curry how to position his hand and deftly placed the revolving globe on Curry’s finger.
“That’s a dream come true,” Curry said, putting hand to heart. “Appreciate it.”
Then Curry took a behind-the-back pass from Franklin and sank his ritual warmup shot from the tunnel.
Curry had 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists against the Heat. Fellow sharpshooting guard Klay Thompson got the night off to rest. Kevin Durant added 28 points and eight rebounds. Hassan Whiteside led the Heat with 28 points and 20 rebounds, earning compliments from Golden State Coach Steve Kerr.
“They play hard every possession,” Kerr said of the post Big Three-era Heat, the league leader in games lost to injury. “[Erik Spoelstra] is doing an amazing job with that group considering the loss of [Dwyane] Wade and the injuries. Whiteside is a handful. They don’t have enough firepower right now to win consistently, but they made us work for everything.”
The Warriors, favored to meet the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James again for the NBA championship in June, visit the Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 23.
The Globetrotters make a Miami stop during their world tour at 4 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the AAA. Throughout the seven-decade history of the team, the hardwood wizards have had tea with Queen Elizabeth, caviar with Nikita Khrushchev and audiences with popes. They’ve dribbled on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and at the White House. Globetrotter legends include Fred “Curly” Neal, Reece “Goose” Tatum, Meadowlark Lemon, Marques Haynes, Hubert “Geese” Ausbie, James “Twiggy” Sanders, “Sweet” Lou Dunbar, Connie Hawkins and Wilt Chamberlain.
And now the Globetrotters can say they taught Steph Curry a new skill.
