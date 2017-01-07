Braden Holtby shuts out Senators, Capitals win 5th straight

Braden Holtby made 30 saves for his second straight shutout and fifth of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 1-0 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.
T.J. Oshie scored 1:38 into the game to help the Capitals improve to 25-9-5.
Mike Condon made 19 saves for Ottawa. The Senators have lost four straight to drop to 20-14-4. They played for the first time falling 2-1 to the Capitals on Jan. 1.
On the goal, the Capitals broke into the Senators' zone and Oshie released a one-timer off a pass from Nicklas Backstrom past Condon.
Ottawa had a late power play in the third period after Karl Alzner was called for boarding Mark Stone. The Senators had some solid chances during the advantage, but were unable to beat Holtby.
They pulled Condon with 1:20 to play, but could only manage one shot on goal.
Early in the second period, Oshie took a hard hit from Senators defenceman Dion Phaneuf at the Ottawa blue line. Oshie slowly made his way to the Washington bench favoring his left shoulder. After a few moments on the bench, Oshie went to the locker room. He returned later in the period, but sat out the third.
Notes: Bobby Ryan was scratched for the Senators. Taylor Chorney and Liam O'Brien were scratches for the Capitals. ... Senators forward Curtis Lazar has yet to register a point in 18 games this season.
UP NEXT
Capitals: At Montreal on Monday.
Senators: Host Edmonton on Sunday.
Comments