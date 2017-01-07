Sports

January 7, 2017 8:37 PM

McEwen's hot second half lifts Utah State over UNLV 79-63

The Associated Press
LOGAN, Utah

Koby McEwen scored 24 of his career-high 28 points in the second half, adding seven rebounds and six assists as Utah State outlasted UNLV for a 79-63 win on Saturday night.

McEwen, who leads all freshmen in the Mountain West with 14.1 points and 3 assists per game, made 9 of 10 shots in the second half and 10 of 13 overall.

Utah State (7-7, 1-2) led 37-31 at the break, but UNLV tied it at 41 just over five minutes in. McEwen scored 20 of the Aggies' next 25 points — including 4 of 4 on 3-pointers — to help put Utah State back in front 66-55 with 5:51 remaining.

The Rebels never seriously threatened thereafter.

The Aggies finished 13 of 21 from the arc (62 percent) compared to 3 of 18 for UNLV.

Christian Jones scored 17 points for UNLV (8-8, 1-2), the lone Rebel to score in double figures.

