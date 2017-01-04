Sports

January 4, 2017 5:06 AM

Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel completes transfer to Tianjin

The Associated Press
BEIJING

Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel has become the latest Europe-based player to move to the Chinese Super League.

Zenit St. Petersburg says Witsel will sign a five-year deal to play for Tianjin Quanjian.

Italian media quoted Witsel this week saying that he had turned down a chance to join Juventus after receiving "a crucial offer for my family that I couldn't turn down" from Tianjin, a club recently promoted to China's top league.

The cash-rich Super League has spent enormous sums luring stars to China. Recent transfers include Argentine striker Carlos Tevez and Brazilian midfielder Oscar.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Shawn Thornton making his mark with the Florida Panthers

View more video

Sports Videos

Sports Videos